Texas Rangers keep walking it off this season with Langford’s grand slam their latest game-ender

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers just keep walking it off this season. While they really have no chance to defend their World Series title, they are keeping things exciting by winning in their last at-bat. Rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford hit a game-ending grand slam for a 7-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday night. It was their their third consecutive win in walk-off fashion, with the last two against All-Star closers. Texas won twice in final at-bats against Oakland right before losing the series opener against New York. After Langford’s blast against Yankees closer Clay Holmes, the 66-73 Rangers have walked off six of their seven home wins since Aug. 5.

