Texas Rangers hire 2023 NL top manager Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser for baseball operations. Texas announced Schumaker’s addition to its front office on Wednesday. The team also signed right-handed pitcher Luis Curvelo to a major league contract. Schumaker was the 2023 National League of the Year after Miami went 84-78 and made the fourth postseason appearance in club history. The Marlins slipped to 62-100 last season after a GM change and with a roster decimated by trades and injuries. The 24-year-old Curvelo was 4-0 with three saves and a 2.57 ERA in 49 relief appearances this year for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle’s organization.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.