Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked to join the American League lineup as injury replacements. The pair take over from the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Angels’ Mike Trout. García joins Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung in the AL lineup for Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

