Texas Rangers give Chris Young a contract extension and new title after 4 years as GM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Young has a contract extension and a new title with the Texas Rangers after nearly four years as general manager and overseeing his hometown team’s first World Series title. The Rangers on Friday announced a multiyear contract extension for Young and his promotion to President of Baseball Operations. Young was hired as GM in December 2020, and took over leadership of the team’s entire baseball operations group in August 2022. The Rangers were World Series champions last year. The 45-year-old Young’s original four-year contract was set to expire after this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.