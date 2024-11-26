Texas Rangers finalize manager Bruce Bochy’s on-field coaching staff, including new bench coach

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have finalized manager Bruce Bochy’s on-field coaching staff for next year. The staff announced Tuesday includes the addition of bench coach Luis Urueta after two seasons in the same role for Miami. Texas also said Dave Bush would be an assistant pitching coach and Jordan Tiegs the bullpen coach after both were already working in the organization. The Rangers earlier this month named Justin Viele their new hitting coach after five seasons in San Francisco. Urueta joins the Rangers after the team earlier this month hired former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser for baseball operations.

