Texas Rangers coach Hector Ortiz dies at 54 after long battle with cancer

PHOENIX (AP) — Hector Ortiz, who spent the past 18 years as a manager and coach in the Texas Rangers organization, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 54. The Rangers say Ortiz died at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Ortiz was a coach on the minor league player development staff the past three years after serving on the major league staff under previous managers Jeff Banister and Chris Woodward. Ortiz also managed and coached in the Rangers’ minor league system. The former catcher played 18 professional seasons from 1988-2005.

