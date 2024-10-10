Texas QB Ewers confirmed as starter against rival Oklahoma after missing 2 games with injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says Quinn Ewers will start at quarterback for No. 1 Texas against rival No. 18 Oklahoma after missing the previous two games with a strained abdomen. Sarkisian has said he wanted to monitor Ewers’ progress this week and confirmed Ewers as the starter at Thursday’s practice. Ewers has passed for 691 yards and eight touchdowns but he has not played since Sept. 14. Arch Manning had started two games in his place. Texas was off last week, giving Ewers extra time to rest and practice before his return.

