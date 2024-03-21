Texas overcame loss of Harmon to earn No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early season injury to the smallest Texas player blew a huge hole in the Longhorns lineup. So big it two took two players to fill. No one knew what to expect when 5-foot-6 point guard Rori Harmon suffered a season-ending torn ACL in her knee in late December. But Madison Booker moved from forward to point guard, Shay Holle became the team’s top perimeter defender, and here the Longhorns are, 30-4 and a No. 1 seed as the NCAA Tournament begins on Friday. If the Longhorns, winners of 12 of their last 13 games, defeat No. 16 Drexel (19-14) on Friday, they face the winner of No. 8 Alabama (23-9) and No. 9 Florida State (23-10).

