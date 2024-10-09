Texas-Oklahoma rivalry a test for QBs Ewers, Hawkins amid the tension and noise in the Cotton Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — True freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will make his second career start for No. 18 Oklahoma against Quinn Ewers and top-ranked Texas on Saturday. Hawkins will be the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry. Ewers will try to lead the Longhorns to a win after falling to Oklahoma last season. Both players will have to deal with the emotions of a century-old border clash, the pregame crowds at the State Fair of Texas and the four hours of constant crowd noise inside the Cotton Bowl.

