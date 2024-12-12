Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. wins Lombardi Award as nation’s best lineman

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. won the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best collegiate lineman Wednesday night. Banks beat out finalists LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard for the award presented in Houston. Banks is the fourth Longhorn to win the award, joining Kenneth Sims (1981), Tony Degrate (1984) and Brian Orakpo (2008).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.