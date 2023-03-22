Texas’ Morris plays amid misdemeanor domestic violence case

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In a season that saw Texas fire head coach Chris Beard after a felony domestic violence arrest, it has allowed Longhorns freshman reserve guard Arterio Morris to play while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of assaulting an ex-girlfriend. Texas and interim coach Rodney Terry advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2008 and play Xavier on Friday night. Morris was one of the top recruits in the country last year. He was initially scheduled to stand trial next week before Final Four weekend. It has been delayed until an unspecified date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.