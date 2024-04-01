Texas hires Bowman away from national champion Arizona State to lead powerhouse men’s swim program

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bob Bowman has been hired to take over the swimming program at Texas. His resume includes being the longtime coach of Olympic star Michael Phelps. Bowman was previously Arizona State’s coach and led the Sun Devils to their first national championship last weekend. He leaves Arizona State after nine years for a powerhouse Longhorns program that had been led by Eddie Reese for 46 seasons. Under Reese, Texas won 15 national championships and was runner-up 13 times. Bowman joins Texas with the newly-created title of director of swimming and diving, while also serving as head men’s coach.

