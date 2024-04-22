Texas high schools play 23-inning baseball game, one of the longest in prep history

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Two Texas high schools needed 23 innings, played over two days, to decide one of the longest games in prep sports history. Midland outlasted Odessa 4-3, with the teams finishing Saturday after starting the night before. The teams combined to throw 602 pitches and spend more than 6 1/2 hours on the field. The game is believed to be the longest ever played in Texas and among the seven longest in the United States, according to online records from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

