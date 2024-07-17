Texas heat: It was 99 degrees outside when All-Star Game started, this time there was a roof

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas again brought the heat for an All-Star Game. It was 99 degrees outside when the 94th Midsummer Classic began Tuesday night under the closed retractable roof at Globe Life Field. There was no roof or air-conditioning when the Texas Rangers first hosted the game in 1995. That was played in their old open-air stadium that still stands across the street. The game-time temperature then was 96 degrees, and it felt much warmer.

