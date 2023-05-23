Texas has 2 big events in the neighborhood, LIV goes to Washington

A big state like Texas seems crowded this week. The PGA Tour plays at Colonial in Fort Worth, one of its oldest tournaments. The Senior PGA Championship is just up the road in Frisco, the first championship at the PGA of America’s new headquarters. The PGA Championship and Women’s PGA also will be headed to Frisco over the next several years. PGA champion Brooks Koepka returns to work at LIV Golf at Trump National outside Washington, D.C. The LPGA Tour has its Match Play event north of Las Vegas, where just two of the top 10 are playing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.