Texas’ Harmon injured but still a big presence in March Madness as mentor to Booker and Longhorns

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
Texas guard Rori Harmon watches teammates warm up for a second-round college basketball game against Alabama in the women's NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Texas Longhorns lost standout point guard Rori Harmon to a knee injury in December. Instead of slinking into the shadows of a long recovery for next season, Harmon has been team cheerleader, unofficial assistant coach and invaluable mentor for freshman Madison Booker, who took over the offense in her place and has the No. 1 seed Longhorns roaring into the Sweet 16. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas standout point guard Rori Harmon was lost for the season in December with a torn knee ligament. Yet instead of slinking into the shadows of a long rehabilitation, she has stayed front and center for the Longhorns as cheerleader and mentor. Harmon has helped guide the emergence of star freshman Madison Booker as Texas rolls into the Sweet 16. Booker was the Big 12 player of the year and credits Harmon with being a steady voice in her ear all season.

