Texas’ Harmon injured but still a big presence in March Madness as mentor to Booker and Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas standout point guard Rori Harmon was lost for the season in December with a torn knee ligament. Yet instead of slinking into the shadows of a long rehabilitation, she has stayed front and center for the Longhorns as cheerleader and mentor. Harmon has helped guide the emergence of star freshman Madison Booker as Texas rolls into the Sweet 16. Booker was the Big 12 player of the year and credits Harmon with being a steady voice in her ear all season.

