Texas gives interim coach Rodney Terry raise to $1.2M

By Jim Vertuno The Associated Press
Interim Texas head coach Rodney Terry talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials have more than doubled interim basketball coach Rodney Terry’s salary to $1.2 million this season as he leads the No. 5 Longhorns after the midseason firing of Chris Beard. Terry took over the team as acting head coach on Dec. 12 when Beard was initially suspended following his arrest on a felony domestic violence arrest. Terry was given the interim head coach title when Beard was fired on Jan. 5. Terry’s previous salary was $500,000. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said the school wanted to pay Terry a salary that reflected his increased duties this season.

