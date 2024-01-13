Texas gives coach Sarkisian a four-year contract extension after Big 12 title and CFP appearance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will give football coach Steve Sarkisian a four-year contract extension through 2030. The school announced the deal Saturday but did not release financial terms. Sarkisian’s initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023. Sarkisian led Texas to its first Big 12 title since 2009 and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 49-year-old is 25-14 in three seasons with the Longhorns. His name had briefly surfaced for the job at Alabama when Nick Saban retired earlier this week.

