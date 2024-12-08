Texas gets home game vs. Clemson in CFP first round, winner faces Arizona State in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas will be competing for a return trip to Atlanta when it plays at home against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The winner will play Arizona State in the Jan. 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta in the CFP quarterfinals. The Longhorns will be seeded No. 5 in the CFP following their 22-19 overtime loss to Georgia in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta. Arizona State earned a bye by rolling over Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. Clemson beat SMU 34-31 in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

