Texas gets home game vs. Clemson in CFP first round, winner faces Arizona State in Peach Bowl

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) sacks Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas will be competing for a return trip to Atlanta when it plays at home against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The winner will play Arizona State in the Jan. 1 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta in the CFP quarterfinals. The Longhorns will be seeded No. 5 in the CFP following their 22-19 overtime loss to Georgia in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta. Arizona State earned a bye by rolling over Iowa State 45-19 in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. Clemson beat SMU 34-31 in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.