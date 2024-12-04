Texas, Georgia, Alabama top SEC and national recruiting rankings after early signings

Texas and Georgia are battling for recruiting supremacy before duking it out for a Southeastern Conference title. Alabama isn’t far behind. The two playoff- and Atlanta-bound SEC powers are leading the way in recruiting league-wide and nationally during the early signing period that started Wednesday. They’ll meet Saturday in the SEC championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Texas is currently No. 1, Georgia No. 2 and Alabama No. 3 in Kalen DeBoer’s first full recruiting cycle. The league holds eight of the top 11 spots.

