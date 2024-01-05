Texas freshman Madison Booker leading the No. 10 Longhorns after Rori Harmon’s injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has a new court leader in freshman Madison Booker. She had to step in the role and take over point guard duties after the season-ending knee injury to junior star Rori Harmon. Booker has been impressive so far as she has averaged nearly 20 points and eight assists over the last three games. Yet it’s an unfamiliar role for a player who was supposed to spend this season Harmon’s sidekick. Texas plays at No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday.

