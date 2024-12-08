Texas feels ‘sting’ of losing SEC title but still optimistic about winning the national championship

ATLANTA (AP) — Texas lost the SEC title Saturday but the Longhorns say it would be a mistake to count them out of College Football Playoffs or winning the national championship. At least that’s what coach Steve Sarkisian believes and not being in the College Football Playoffs is a scenario Longhorn fans probably can’t even fathom. The coach says the loss “stings” but the Longhorns get a chance to regroup and “go compete for a national championship.” Texas will find out who and where they will play when the final CFP rankings for the 12-team field are announced on Sunday.

