Texas defense backing up claim as nation’s best heading into SEC title game against Georgia

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins said after the Longhorns dominated Texas A&M that Texas has the best defense in the country. It’s hard to argue with the evidence the No. 2 Longhorns have produced week after week in earning a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game this week against No. 6 Georgia. Texas ranks No. 3 in total defense and No. 2 in scoring defense. The game is a rematch of Georgia’s 30-15 win on Oct. 19. The 30 points were the most surrendered by Texas this season as the Bulldogs used turnovers to set up short scoring drives early.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.