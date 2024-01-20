Texas coach Terry apologizes for rant criticizing UCF players for ‘horns down’ sign

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
Texas head coach Rodney Terry calls out to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Texas won 75-73. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Thomas]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Rodney Terry has apologized for his postgame rant about Central Florida players doing a “horns down” hand sign after beating the Longhorns earlier in the week. Terry made his comments Saturday after Texas beat No. 9 Baylor 75-73. The “horns down” sign has long been used by Texas rivals and Terry’s criticism of Central Florida players as “classless” drew wide ridicule on social media.

