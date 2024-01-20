Texas coach Terry apologizes for rant criticizing UCF players for ‘horns down’ sign

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Rodney Terry has apologized for his postgame rant about Central Florida players doing a “horns down” hand sign after beating the Longhorns earlier in the week. Terry made his comments Saturday after Texas beat No. 9 Baylor 75-73. The “horns down” sign has long been used by Texas rivals and Terry’s criticism of Central Florida players as “classless” drew wide ridicule on social media.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.