Texas coach Sarkisian upgrades injured QB Quinn Ewers to ‘day to day’ as Longhorns prep for TCU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Injured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has resumed throwing again and been upgraded as “day to day,” coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. The coach didn’t say when Ewers might return. The No. 7 Longhorns play at TCU this week. Second-year freshman Maalik Murphy has started the last two games. Texas won both but Murphy struggled after a good start in an overtime win over Kansas State. He threw two interceptions and had two more passes dropped by defenders.

