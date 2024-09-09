Texas coach Sarkisian tells No. 2 Longhorns ‘we are entitled to nothing’ after big win at Michigan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas had barely settled back home after a thumping win at Michigan when coach Steve Sarkisian had a direct message for his No. 2 Longhorns. He warned them they are not entitled to anything this season. He used Notre Dame’s stunning home loss to Northern Illinois as an example. If Texas really expects to play for a national title this season they have to stay sharp every week, starting this week against UTSA. Texas has its highest ranking since the end of the 2009 season.

