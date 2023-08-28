Texas coach Sarkisian says Yormark likely won’t get holiday invite before Big 12 exit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian figures Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark won’t be sitting down to break bread with the Longhorns this season, Texas’ last in the league. Sarkisian was asked Monday at his weekly news conference about Yormark’s recent comment telling Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire that his team “better take care of business” when the Red Raiders play Texas the day after Thanksgiving. While Yormark said he’ll be in Austin for the game, Sarkisian said not to expect an invitation to sit down for a Thanksgiving meal. No. 11 Texas opens the season Saturday against Rice.

