Texas coach Sarkisian promotes “best win” vs Alabama ahead of CFP rankings for No. 7 Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Tuesday and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is doing his bit to promote the Longhorns’ resume. He wants everyone to remember that 34-24 win over No. 8 Alabama back on Sept. 9. Sarkisian calls that the “best win in the country.” Texas has never made the playoff but the Longhorns are 7-1 in a five-way tie for first in the Big 12. Texas plays No. 25 Kansas State this week.

