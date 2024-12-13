Texas builds big early lead, cruises to 91-67 win over New Mexico State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half when Texas took a big lead and the Longhorns went on to beat New Mexico State 91-67 on Thursday night. Tramon Mark added 14 points and Jordan Pope and Ze’rik Onyema had 10 each for Texas, which shot 59%. Tre Johnson, who came in leading the SEC at 21.1 points per game and had scored at least 16 points in each of the Longhorns’ previous games this season, finished with nine points in 26 minutes. Christian Cook scored 22 points, Zawdie Jackson 14, Jaden Harris 11 and Peter Filipovity 10 for the Aggies.

