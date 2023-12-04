Texas bound: No. 15 Notre Dame to face No. 21 Oregon State in Sun Bowl

No. 15 Notre Dame will face No. 21 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl. Sam Hartman has had a strong season at quarterback for Notre Dame after transferring from Wake Forest. He gets support from Audric Estime, who has rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Notre Dame’s best win this season was a blowout of USC and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Oregon State features running back Damien Martinez. He has rushed for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The schools have played twice, both in bowl games. Oregon State has won both.

