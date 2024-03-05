Texas big man Dylan Disu sprains left knee in loss at No. 11 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas big man Dylan Disu had to be helped off the court after spraining his left knee Monday night in a loss at 11th-ranked Baylor. The Longhorns said he would be evaluated after the team got back to campus. Coach Rodney Terry indicated the 6-foot-9 forward was going to be fine. Disu fell to the floor and remained down after getting tangled up with a Baylor player. He grabbed at his left leg and put no weight on it when being helped to the locker room. He did return to the bench late in the game without any brace or wrap on his knee.

