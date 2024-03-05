Texas big man Dylan Disu sprains left knee in game at No. 11 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas big man Dylan Disu had to be helped off the court after spraining his left knee in the Longhorns’ game at 11th-ranked Baylor on Monday night. Disu fell to the floor and remained down after getting tangled up with a Baylor player as the Bears moved the ball the other way. The 6-foot-9 forward grabbed at his left leg and put no weight on it when being helped to the locker room. He missed the first nine games this season recovering from offseason surgery on his left foot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.