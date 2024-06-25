Texas baseball coach Pierce out after 8 seasons before Longhorns move into powerhouse SEC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has parted ways with baseball coach David Pierce after eight seasons in which the Longhorns won the Big 12 three times but made only three appearances in the College World Series. The Longhorns’ best season under Pierce was in 2021, when they finished third at the CWS. Pierce was 295-162 with the Longhorns and 494-271 overall at Texas, Tulane and Sam Houston State. He has two years left on a contract that paid him $1.2 million annually. Texas leaves the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference on July 1. The SEC is college baseball’s powerhouse conference.

