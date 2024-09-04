Texas and defending national champ Michigan clash in rare meeting of two historic programs

No. 3 Texas travels to No. 10 Michigan for college football’s biggest game of the weekend. It’s also a rarity. The only previous meeting between the Longhorns and Wolverines was the 2005 Rose Bowl. A loss doesn’t kill the playoff chances for either in this season’s expanded format, but a win sends a message to rest of of the country of who will likely be a top contender. Texas QB Quinn Ewers leads the Longhorns against a Michigan defense that touts two preseason all-Americans in cornerback Will Johnson and tackle Mason Graham.

