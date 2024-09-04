Texas and defending national champ Michigan clash in rare meeting of two historic programs

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

No. 3 Texas travels to No. 10 Michigan for college football’s biggest game of the weekend. It’s also a rarity. The only previous meeting between the Longhorns and Wolverines was the 2005 Rose Bowl. A loss doesn’t kill the playoff chances for either in this season’s expanded format, but a win sends a message to rest of of the country of who will likely be a top contender. Texas QB Quinn Ewers leads the Longhorns against a Michigan defense that touts two preseason all-Americans in cornerback Will Johnson and tackle Mason Graham.

