Texas and California meet for a berth in the Little League World Series championship

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Texas will play California on Saturday for a bid to represent the United States in the Little League World Series title game on Sunday. Texas is the lone undefeated team from the U.S. bracket, but its games have been tight. It took the team from Needville, Texas, nine innings to defeat Washington 1-0 on Wednesday — its third game decided by two runs or fewer. Texas also defeated Pennsylvania 2-1 in the opening round, beat North Dakota 6-2 and won 3-1 against its U.S. championship opponent, California, before knocking off Washington from the winner’s bracket. Despite falling to Texas in its second game, California has won its last three games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.