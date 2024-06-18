Texas A&M’s Ryan Prager holds Kentucky without hit into 7th inning in 5-1 College World Series win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Texas A&M scored all of its runs in the sixth inning, Ryan Prager held Kentucky hitless into the seventh and the Aggies are off to their best start in a College World Series after their 5-1 win. The Aggies are 2-0 in the CWS for the first time in eight all-time appearances and have taken control of Bracket 2. They need one more win to reach the finals. Prager wiggled out of trouble twice before Ryan Nicholson lined the ball over second base for the Wildcats’ first hit with two outs in the seventh.

