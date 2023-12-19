Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart is latest member of Aggies’ touted ’22 recruiting class in transfer portal

Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart is the latest member of the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class from 2022 to enter the transfer portal. Stewart was the Aggies second-leading receiver in injury-shortened 2023 season, with 38 catches for 514 yards in only eight games. Stewart is the seventh member of the Aggies 2022 class to enter the portal during the winter window. Among the others were defensive linemen Walter Nolen and LT Overton, defensive back Duce Harmon and tight end Jake Johnson. Overall, 14 Texas A&M scholarship players have entered the portal since coach Jimbo Fisher was fired in November.

