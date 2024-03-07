Texas A&M women defeat Mississippi State in SEC Tournament for second straight season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly scored 17 points, Janiah Barker added 15 points and nine rebounds and ninth-seeded Texas A&M defeated eighth-seeded Mississippi State 72-56 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Aggies (19-11) beat the Bulldogs (21-11) in the tournament for the second season in a row. Texas A&M advances to play the nation’s top-ranked team, South Carolina, in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Gamecocks won the regular-season meeting 99-64. The Bulldogs, who beat the Aggies 76-63 in February, lost their opening game of the tournament for the fourth straight season. Jessika Carter and Darrione Rogers scored 12 points each for the Bulldogs.

