Texas A&M women beat Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Bowles scored a season-high 22 points and No. 13 seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Vanderbilt 77-70 in the opening game of the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M (8-19) advances to play No. 5 seed Mississippi State on Thursday. The Aggies have lost three straight in the series. Bowles, averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers. Bowles’ fifth 3-pointer of the game extended Texas A&M’s lead to 69-52 before Vanderbilt scored the next 14 points to get within three with 2:25 left. Bowles ended Texas A&M’s nearly seven-minute field-goal drought with her sixth 3-pointer, setting a career-high. Vanderbilt missed its final five field goals.

