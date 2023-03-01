Texas A&M women beat Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament opener

By The Associated Press
Vanderbilt's Sacha Washington (35) fights for a rebound against Texas A&M's Aaliyah Patty (32) and Janiah Barker (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the women's SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Bowles scored a season-high 22 points and No. 13 seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Vanderbilt 77-70 in the opening game of the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M (8-19) advances to play No. 5 seed Mississippi State on Thursday. The Aggies have lost three straight in the series. Bowles, averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers. Bowles’ fifth 3-pointer of the game extended Texas A&M’s lead to 69-52 before Vanderbilt scored the next 14 points to get within three with 2:25 left. Bowles ended Texas A&M’s nearly seven-minute field-goal drought with her sixth 3-pointer, setting a career-high. Vanderbilt missed its final five field goals.

