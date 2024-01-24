Texas A&M uses the free-throw line and Wade Taylor IV’s 19 points to get past Missouri 63-57

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 19 points and Texas A&M beat Missouri 63-57. Texas A&M scored half of its 30 first-half points from the free-throw line to build a five-point lead. Missouri opened the second with a 14-8 surge, on three 3-pointers and Connor Vanover’s alley-oop dunk, for a 39-38 advantage with 13:35 remaining. Texas A&M scored the next six points before Missouri pulled to 45-44 with 8:15 left, but the Tigers didn’t get closer. Texas A&M finished 27-of-37 (73%) shooting at the line. Sean East II scored 17 points for Missouri (8-11, 0-6).

