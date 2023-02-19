Texas A&M tops Missouri 69-60 for fifth straight victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points, Dexter Dennis added a double-double and Texas A&M beat Missouri 69-60 for its fifth straight victory. Taylor made 4 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers for the Aggies (20-7, 12-2), who are off to their best start in Southeastern Conference play since becoming a member in 2012. Taylor was also 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. Dennis hit three 3-pointers, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Tyrece Radford pitched in with 12 points. Kobe Brown finished with 24 points to pace the Tigers (19-8, 7-7), who have lost two straight and saw a three-game win streak at home end. Brown hit 8 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. D’Moi Hodge added 12 points and six steals.

