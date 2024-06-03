Texas A&M rolls to 9-4 victory over Louisiana for regional title, berth in super regionals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Caden Sorrell and Braden Montgomery hit home runs in a four-run fourth inning and No. 3 national seed Texas A&M cruised to a 9-4 victory over Louisiana, winning the Bryan-College Station Regional and earning a berth in the super regionals. The Aggies (47-13) took control in the top half of the fourth, pulling away from a 1-1 tie. Sorrell homered to right field on a 3-1 pitch from Louisiana starter David Christie. Travis Chestnut followed with a single and Jace LaViolette singled to put runners on the corners with two outs. Montgomery sent a 0-2 pitch over the fence in right field.

