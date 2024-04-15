Texas A&M rides dominating sweep of Vandy to top of college baseball rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies had quite the weekend. The Aggies surged to the top of the college baseball rankings with three straight dominating wins over Vanderbilt, posting a pair of shutouts and a collective 36-6 margin. It was the program’s first sweep of Vandy and the most runs Texas A&M has scored in a Southeastern Conference series. They’re off to their best SEC start through 15 games since 2015 and lead the nation in wins, standing 32-4. The Aggies jumped over Arkansas, which lost a series to Alabama.

