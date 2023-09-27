Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman to miss remainder of season with foot injury, coach Jimbo Fisher says

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman will miss the remainder of the regular season with a right foot injury he sustained during last week’s win against Auburn. Coach Jimbo Fisher says the injury was at first thought to be a sprain, but ended up being something more serious. Weigman limped off the field in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at College Station, Texas, and did not return. Max Johnson played the second half and led the Aggies to a 27-10 victory. Johnson will start Saturday when Texas A&M plays Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.