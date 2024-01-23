Texas A&M names former football coach R.C. Slocum interim athletic director after Bjork’s departure

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M has named R.C. Slocum, the winningest football coach in school history, interim athletic director. Slocum will run the department while Texas A&M searches for a replacement for Ross Bjork, who left last week for Ohio State. Bjork will replace Gene Smith as athletic director following his retirement on July 1. Slocum also served as interim athletic director at Texas A&M in 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.