Texas A&M introduces former Duke coach Mike Elko as Jimbo Fisher’s replacement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Mike Elko knows Texas A&M has been talking about winning its first national championship since 1939 for many, many years. On the day he was introduced as the team’s new coach, the former Duke coach said those days are over. “We are not going to talk about it anymore,” he said. “We are gonna be about it.” Elko, who spent four years as defensive coordinator with the Aggies before taking his first head coaching job at Duke, replaces Jimbo Fisher, his former boss, who was fired Nov. 12 near the end of his sixth season.

