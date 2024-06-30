Texas A&M hires Michael Earley to replace Jim Schlossnagle as baseball coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M has hired Michael Earley to take over as the 21st baseball coach at the school. Earley was the hitting coach for the Aggies for the past three seasons, helping the team to two College World Series appearances and a national runner-up finish in 2024. Earley is replacing Jim Schlossnagle, who left last week to become the coach at arch-rival Texas. The Aggies will be facing Texas on a regular basis now that the Longhorns are moving from the Big 12 to the SEC next season. Before he started at Texas A&M, Earley spent five seasons at Arizona State, including four as the hitting coach.

