Texas A&M-Florida game resumes after a 45-minute lightning delay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Texas A&M-Florida game has resumed after a 45-minute lightning delay. The game was halted at the end of the first quarter with the Aggies leading 10-0. Southeastern Conference policy dictates games must be stopped for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within 8 miles of the stadium. The delay could be timely for the Gators (1-1). Texas A&M (1-1) scored on its first two possessions despite playing without starting quarterback Conner Weigman. Freshman Marcel Reed made his first career start and completed 8 of 10 passes for 94 yards.

