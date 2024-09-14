Texas A&M-Florida game resumes after a 45-minute lightning delay

By The Associated Press
Texas A&M tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom, second from right celebrates his touchdown reception on a 29-yard pass play with teammate tight end Tre Watson (84) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) as Florida defensive back Jordan Castell (14) walks off the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Texas A&M-Florida game has resumed after a 45-minute lightning delay. The game was halted at the end of the first quarter with the Aggies leading 10-0. Southeastern Conference policy dictates games must be stopped for at least 30 minutes if lightning is detected within 8 miles of the stadium. The delay could be timely for the Gators (1-1). Texas A&M (1-1) scored on its first two possessions despite playing without starting quarterback Conner Weigman. Freshman Marcel Reed made his first career start and completed 8 of 10 passes for 94 yards.

