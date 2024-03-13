Texas A&M finalizing deal to hire Nebraska’s Trev Alberts as its athletic director, AP source says

Texas A&M is close to hiring Nebraska’s Trev Alberts as its next athletic director, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized. Alberts would replace Ross Bjork, who was A&M’s athletic director for five years before recently being hired away by Ohio State.

