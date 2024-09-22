Texas A&M fails to impress early in first season under Elko after Fisher’s firing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M moved on from coach Jimbo Fisher last year with $75 million remaining on his contract after another disappointing season. Early results under coach Mike Elko haven’t seemed like much of an upgrade. No. 25 Texas A&M, a 22 ½ point favorite, squeaked by Bowling Green 26-20 Saturday night in a sloppy game filled with mistakes. The win comes after the Aggies opened the season with a loss to Notre Dame at home followed by wins over McNeese State and Florida.

